WWE News: Mick Foley Set For WWE Backstage, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, New Erick Rowan Gimmick

– Mick Foley has been added as a guest for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Foley will be on the show along with the previously-announced Adam Cole and Samoa Joe:

We're coming at ya with special guests @RealMickFoley & @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro. Tune in TOMORROW night at 11p ET on @FS1 for an all-new episode of @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/KzrhrQ8rsb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a new promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, confirming that Bray Wyatt will appear live from the show. Wyatt was only used in a backstage segment on last week’s show:

Is it @WWEBrayWyatt? Or is it 'The Fiend'? Watch an all-new @WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8e/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/eeh6FIItah — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019

– Erick Rowan began a new angle on Raw where he’s hailing around a mystery item in a box or covered cage. The announcers on the show said it looked like something was moving inside of it: