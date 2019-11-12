wrestling / News
WWE News: Mick Foley Set For WWE Backstage, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, New Erick Rowan Gimmick
– Mick Foley has been added as a guest for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Foley will be on the show along with the previously-announced Adam Cole and Samoa Joe:
We're coming at ya with special guests @RealMickFoley & @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro.
Tune in TOMORROW night at 11p ET on @FS1 for an all-new episode of @WWE Backstage. pic.twitter.com/KzrhrQ8rsb
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019
– The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a new promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, confirming that Bray Wyatt will appear live from the show. Wyatt was only used in a backstage segment on last week’s show:
Is it @WWEBrayWyatt? Or is it 'The Fiend'?
Watch an all-new @WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8e/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/eeh6FIItah
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 12, 2019
– Erick Rowan began a new angle on Raw where he’s hailing around a mystery item in a box or covered cage. The announcers on the show said it looked like something was moving inside of it:
We only have one question for @ERICKROWAN…
WHAT'S IN THE BOX?!?!?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/CYHNC4nrB8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 12, 2019
