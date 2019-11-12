wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Set For WWE Backstage, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown, New Erick Rowan Gimmick

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mick Foley has been added as a guest for this week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Foley will be on the show along with the previously-announced Adam Cole and Samoa Joe:

– The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a new promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown, confirming that Bray Wyatt will appear live from the show. Wyatt was only used in a backstage segment on last week’s show:

– Erick Rowan began a new angle on Raw where he’s hailing around a mystery item in a box or covered cage. The announcers on the show said it looked like something was moving inside of it:

