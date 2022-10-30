wrestling / News

WWE News: Mick Foley Shuts Down His Twitter Account, Brothers of Destruction Signature Replica Title

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mick Foley 24/7 Championship Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shut down his Twitter account at the moment. Earlier this year, Foley expressed dissatisfaction with the news of Elon Muck acquiring Twitter, which recently went through.

At the time, Foley wrote, “I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”

WWEShop.com has a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series title belt replica available. It’s priced at $499.99, but fans can purchase it for $374.99 with the current coupon sale.

