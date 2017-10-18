WWE News: Mick Foley Thinks Rock Would Be a Good Presidential Candidate, Pic of Good Attendance at Smackdown

– Mick Foley spoke with Sports Illustrated about why The Rock would be a good Presidential candidate should he decide to run in 2020. You can see video of the interview below via Twitter. Foley says, “I do believe Dwayne Johnson would make a very good candidate. Not just because he’s a wise man; you could say, “We has no experience in politics.” Well, neither does the other guy. [Laughs]”

He continued, “The Rock surrounds himself with good people. He listens and his work ethic is unparalleled. I have no doubt that he would learn quickly and surround himself with great people. In no way, shape or form will I be on the ticket.”

Here's why @RealMickFoley sees @TheRock as a great fit for The White House pic.twitter.com/4WsEYlS7BY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2017

– The “Power of Positivity” Twitter account posted the following picture from last night’s Smackdown, which appeared to show off good attendance at the taping: