– Mick Foley took to Facebook to comment on The Viking Experience. He wrote, “Sure it’s a bad name – but it got people talking! Plus, these two guys are talented enough to weather the storm. For those of you who were sleeping, the #WarRaiders were transformed into the #VikingExperience for the WWE Raw debut, and many fans were not happy about it. I put out a little tweet, just being happy that two hard-working guys had made their debut on #Raw -and you would have thought I just praised John Cena with the heat I got for it! My guess is that anything with the word “war” in it is not going to go down well with USA Network or current and potential sponsors.”

– WWE stars The New Day and The Bella Twins are set to be on Double Dare next week.