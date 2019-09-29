wrestling / News
WWE News: Mickie James Recalls Trish Stratus Storyline, NXT Referee on History-Making Weekend, Where Are They Now Sneak Peek
– Mickie James took to Twitter to reflect on her storyline with Trish Stratus. After a fan posted a clip of the storyline to Twitter saying it was one of the greatest storylines, James replied as you can see below:
Yah it was! https://t.co/6y7fGe0Y4o
— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2019
– WWE posted a sneak peek of the new Where Are They Now featuring Kelly Kelly:
– NXT referee Jessika Carr posted to Instagram to commemorate the first NXT tour leg to feature only female referees:
View this post on Instagram
Had a really cool and history making three days with this lady @becktheref For the first time ever, @wwenxt had a female only ref crew for all three shows on our coconut tour this weekend. I’m super proud of @becktheref on jumping on the opportunity to join us this weekend, she did great! I hope we see her soon! Thanks #nxtstpetersburg #nxtorlando and #nxtftpierce for three great shows!
