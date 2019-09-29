wrestling / News

WWE News: Mickie James Recalls Trish Stratus Storyline, NXT Referee on History-Making Weekend, Where Are They Now Sneak Peek

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mickie James WWE TLC Mothers

– Mickie James took to Twitter to reflect on her storyline with Trish Stratus. After a fan posted a clip of the storyline to Twitter saying it was one of the greatest storylines, James replied as you can see below:

– WWE posted a sneak peek of the new Where Are They Now featuring Kelly Kelly:

– NXT referee Jessika Carr posted to Instagram to commemorate the first NXT tour leg to feature only female referees:

