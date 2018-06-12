WWE News: Mike Kanellis Celebrates Eleven Months Sober, New Nikki Bella Video

– Mike Kanellis posted to Twitter to celebrate his eleventh month of sobriety. You can see his post below:

11 Months Sober. This has easily been the best 11 months of my life 🙏🏻 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) June 12, 2018

– The Bella Twins’ YouTube account uploaded the following video, described as follows:

“Nikki hopes to get her neck in good health to make a comeback and become a mom one day.”