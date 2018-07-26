Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Defends Roman Reigns, Paige Responds To Fan Criticism

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Kanellis

– Mike Kanellis replied to a fan on Twitter and defended Roman Reigns’ spot in the main event. As you can see below, the fan replied to a tweet by Kanellis saying that it must be frustrating for him to be on Main Event when Reigns is “hogging the spotlight each and every week and getting title shot after title shot.” Kanellis said Reigns is “the man and deserves everything he’s gotten”:

– Paige also replied to a fan on Twitter, who accused her of being a snob for not taking a picture with him:

article topics :

Mike Kanellis, Paige, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

