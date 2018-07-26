WWE News: Mike Kanellis Defends Roman Reigns, Paige Responds To Fan Criticism

– Mike Kanellis replied to a fan on Twitter and defended Roman Reigns’ spot in the main event. As you can see below, the fan replied to a tweet by Kanellis saying that it must be frustrating for him to be on Main Event when Reigns is “hogging the spotlight each and every week and getting title shot after title shot.” Kanellis said Reigns is “the man and deserves everything he’s gotten”:

Yeah but I'm sure it is hard for you @RealMikeBennett and @ZackRyder to prove yourselfs to @wwe brass when you have ppl like @WWERomanReigns hogging the spotlight each and every week and getting title shot after title shot and the hes earned it is bs because u both have also — 🆂🅷🅰🆄🅽 🤘¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🤘 (@Dru227) July 25, 2018

– Paige also replied to a fan on Twitter, who accused her of being a snob for not taking a picture with him: