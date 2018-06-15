Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Doesn’t Think He’s Been Misused, Total Bellas Preview Clips

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Kanellis - Maria Kanellis

– During his Twitter Q&A earlier this week, Mike Kanellis said that he doesn’t believe WWE has misused him. Answering a question from a fan, Kanellis said that he doesn’t believe WWE has used him wrong and saids “I think I need to work harder”:

– Here are two new preview clips from this Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, which will air on E!:

