WWE News: Mike Kanellis Isn’t Scared Of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Natalya on Friendship With Beth Phoenix

– Mike Kanellis took to Twitter after Khabib Nurmagomedov said that WWE had contacted him and wanted to work with him. Kanellis posed a series of Tweets, as you can see below:

Fake implies that it’s not real, but the fans emotions are very real. My “sport” is about emotion. Learn more about my industry, then get back to me ✌🏻 https://t.co/HG8aG4TYsF — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 13, 2018

In the octagon he would destroy me. In a wrestling ring, I would beat his scrawny ass 👊🏻 https://t.co/R9wFkz19Cq — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 13, 2018

I fought addiction and won. You think I’m afraid of Ivan Drago. https://t.co/sTE8SeBVcI — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 13, 2018

– Natalya’s latest column for the Calgary Sun discusses her friendship with Beth Phoenix. You can see an excerpt below:

Just a few weeks after my dad’s passing, Beth’s father passed away suddenly. My heart hurt for my friend and I got on a plane to do for my friend what she had done for me a few weeks earlier: be there for her. You’ll never guess what has been one of the most therapeutic tools in helping us both through these difficult times. Beth and I got together and found ourselves laughing so hard and smiling ear to ear, getting lost in our passion for wrestling and watching females who we got to share the ring with.

We started pulling up old matches we had together where we both had so much fun, including our first-ever women’s tables match and the night we faced each other in Buffalo where I was the only female to ever kick out of the Glam Slam. It was Beth who helped me win my first championship in WWE! She came running down the ramp to help me fight off LayCool, threw me up on her shoulders and allowed me to wave my new championship with pride! How could I forget when we reunited last January at the first Women’s Royal Rumble? It was Beth who wanted me to eliminate her from the match. In our beautiful little world of female Superstars, it was her way of passing on the torch she carried to me. Who would have thought that wrestling would be the best therapy we could ask for?

We were the Divas of Doom, the Sisters of Destruction, the female version of the Hart Foundation! Beth asked if she could be “Bret,” I said as long as I can be my dad. Most of all, we are best friends brought together by our passion for the ring. We still have our pink and black ring costumes we had made from a decade ago, in honour of my dad and Bret Hart. We created a lifelong connection because we share the same love of the squared circle and our deep devotion to our families.

Before I left Beth’s house and headed home, I looked at her many WWE Championships hanging on the wall of her home gym. I said “Beth, our dads are with us, looking upon us so proud of all we’ve accomplished. We never have to say goodbye to them, I promise you they’ll be in our hearts forever. Let’s continue to inspire others as our dads have done for us.”