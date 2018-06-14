Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Would Love to Go to NXT, UK Championship Tournament Match Released

June 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Kanellis

– Mike Kanellis noted on Twitter that he’s love to go to NXT and have the opportunity to work there. Kanellis, who has been used sporadically by WWE lately, posted the following in response to a fan asking if he’d be interested in switching brands:

– WWE posted the following video of Joseph Conners vs. Ashton Smith from the NXT show at Download Festival this past weekend. Smith won the UK Championship Tournament match and will move on to face Travis Banks in the quarterfinals:

