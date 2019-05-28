wrestling / News
WWE News: Mike Kanellis Praises 205 Live, SmackDown Preview, Raw Rating Delay
– Mike Kanellis says if you want wrestling, you should watch 205 Live. He really put over the quality of the matches on 205 Live in several tweets today.
Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
You're absolutely right, half the crowd leaves, & the other half are usually just waiting for the Dark Main Event. Yet every week the @WWE205Live roster goes out there, pays no attention to any of that, puts on killer matches and gets a very uninterested crowd, extremely invested https://t.co/XiYiMJbQz7
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
Awareness. I think if more people knew what they got, when they tuned in, I think more people would watch. https://t.co/00YxpUcKyH
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
I def think that’s a possibility. I think it’s probably a collection of things. Which is unfortunate, because I honestly believe people are missing out on some of the best @WWE matches https://t.co/O17j86KIgG
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
I agree to an extent. More people would watch if it was presented better on more ppvs or had more commercials etc. but you can still care about it, without @WWE telling you too care. Tell them what you care about https://t.co/8gzHq4C9Vk
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
@AliWWE and @CedricAlexander do it all the time. We all know how special @WWE205Live is https://t.co/XRIah0a9k5
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019
– WWE Now looks at the things you need to know before SmackDown.
– This week’s WWE RAW viewership will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The numbers should be released on Wednesday afternoon.
– WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $74.10 per share. Today’s high was $77.23 and the low was $74.03.
