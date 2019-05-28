wrestling / News

WWE News: Mike Kanellis Praises 205 Live, SmackDown Preview, Raw Rating Delay

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Mike Kanellis WWE 205 Live

– Mike Kanellis says if you want wrestling, you should watch 205 Live. He really put over the quality of the matches on 205 Live in several tweets today.

– WWE Now looks at the things you need to know before SmackDown.

– This week’s WWE RAW viewership will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The numbers should be released on Wednesday afternoon.

– WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $74.10 per share. Today’s high was $77.23 and the low was $74.03.

