– Mike Kanellis says if you want wrestling, you should watch 205 Live. He really put over the quality of the matches on 205 Live in several tweets today.

Guys, on @WWE205Live we actually get to WRESTLE. If that’s your kinda thing, wrestling on a pro wrestling show, please watch. I promise you won’t be disappointed. #wwe — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

You're absolutely right, half the crowd leaves, & the other half are usually just waiting for the Dark Main Event. Yet every week the @WWE205Live roster goes out there, pays no attention to any of that, puts on killer matches and gets a very uninterested crowd, extremely invested https://t.co/XiYiMJbQz7 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

Awareness. I think if more people knew what they got, when they tuned in, I think more people would watch. https://t.co/00YxpUcKyH — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I def think that’s a possibility. I think it’s probably a collection of things. Which is unfortunate, because I honestly believe people are missing out on some of the best @WWE matches https://t.co/O17j86KIgG — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

I agree to an extent. More people would watch if it was presented better on more ppvs or had more commercials etc. but you can still care about it, without @WWE telling you too care. Tell them what you care about https://t.co/8gzHq4C9Vk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) May 27, 2019

– WWE Now looks at the things you need to know before SmackDown.

– This week’s WWE RAW viewership will be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The numbers should be released on Wednesday afternoon.

– WWE stock was down 2.33% today, closing at $74.10 per share. Today’s high was $77.23 and the low was $74.03.