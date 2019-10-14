wrestling / News
WWE News: Mike Kanellis Still Loves Being on 205 Live, Natalya Wants Liv Morgan on Raw, Latest Bella Twins Video
– Mike Kanellis is still enjoying his time on 205 Live, despite some believing otherwise. Kanellis took to his Twitter account to respond to a fan who asked if there was “something inherently bad” about being on the show and implied Bennett wasn’t enjoying it:
Huh? I love @WWE205Live https://t.co/gfBOQ0u188
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) October 14, 2019
– Liv Morgan took to Twitter to tease what brand she will eventually show up on after the Draft, featuring a response from Natalya asking to get her on Raw:
Can we have @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #Raw?!! Please and THX. https://t.co/1rChqjtX0x
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) October 14, 2019
– The latest Bella Twins video is online, with Arten giving Birdie dance lessons:
