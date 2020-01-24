wrestling / News
WWE News: Milwaukee Bucks Wrestling, WWE No Filet, Magic City
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– ESPN covered the Milwaukee Bucks pre-game wrestling routine. The article features comments by WWE SmackDown team Heavy Machinery.
– Magic City Live featuring Drake Maverick, Braun Strowman, and EC3.
– WWE No Filter: Moving Day
