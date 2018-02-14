wrestling / News
WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Live Viewership Slightly Down, Highlights From Match
– The viewership for the Mixed Match Challenge was slightly down in week five. Tuesday night’s episode peaked at $72,400 viewers, off 6% from last week’s 77,700 viewership high.
The show did have higher VOD viewership to this point though. As of this writing the show has 789,400 total viewers, compared to 450,500 at about the same time last week. Last week’s episode is also now a series high with two million total views, topping out the first episode’s 1.9 million viewers.
Highlights from the match are below:
What's the BEST WAY to celebrate #RavishingRusevDay? By heading over to Facebook Watch and watching #WWEMMC: https://t.co/hDTwhCeBu8@RusevBUL @LanaWWE @itsBayleyWWE @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/pAKjBpCrPm
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018
WOAHHHH! You don't just DROP a man's guitar!!!! #WWEMMC @IAmEliasWWE @itsBayleyWWE @RusevBUL @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/kbDhI5xfs6
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018
ROCK OUT, @itsBayleyWWE!!!!! #WWEMMC @IAmEliasWWE @LanaWWE @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/2zlhNJg99a
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018
NEXT WEEK: #RAW's @ApolloCrews & @NiaJaxWWE take on The #RobeWarriors @REALBobbyRoode & @MsCharlotteWWE on #WWEMMC, exclusively on Facebook Watch! pic.twitter.com/HXrwlRMCmK
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2018