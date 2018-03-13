WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Down, Highlights From Match

– Live viewership was down for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge match, which saw Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair defeat Rusev and Lana. Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s live viewership peaked at 81,200 viewers which was down from last week’s 88,500 peak.

The show has, as of this writing, a total of 962,100 views. That’s up big from last week’s 555,000 total at the same point, suggesting that more people are tuning in on VOD. Last week’s episode is at 3.5 million total views, up from the previous week’s 3.1 million to date.

– Highlights from tonight’s match are below: