WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Up From Last Week, Buddy Murphy Weighs in For 205 Live

– This week’s Mixed Match Challenge had a higher live viewership from last week’s season low. Wrestling Inc reports that the show had 88,500 viewers live, up from last week’s 62,200. The show has, as of this writing, 555,000 total viewers which is ahead of the 329,000 total from the same point last week.

Last week’s episode is now up to 3.1 million viewers, which is the third-highest of the show to date despite being the lowest point of the season in live peak viewers.

– Here is video of Buddy Murphy weighing in before tonight’s Cruiserweight Championship tournament match against Mustafa Ali: