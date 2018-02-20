wrestling / News
WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Up, Updated Numbers, Highlights From Show
– The live viewership for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge was up from last week. Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episode peaked at 76,500 which was up 6% from last week’s 72,400. To this point, the show has a total of 937,200 total viewers which is up big from last week’s 789,400 total at the same point.
While last week’s episode was down, the VOD viewership has gone through the roof on the episode. As of this writing, last week’s episode is at 4.5 million views. That’s by far the highest viewership yet, nearly doubling the previous high of 2 million from two weeks ago.
Highlights from the match are below:
.@WWE Mixed Match Challenge starts RIGHT NOW on Facebook Watch, and it is already GLORIOUS! WATCH HERE: https://t.co/5ZiTGld6NU #WWEMMC @MsCharlotteWWE @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/g5GCsmGgvj
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018
BEAUTIFUL MOONSAULT from @MsCharlotteWWE!!! #WWEMMC @REALBobbyRoode @WWEApollo @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/1kdkFeGSLD
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018
Royally GLORIOUS!#WWEMMC @MsCharlotteWWE @NiaJaxWWE @WWEApollo @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/VLjZ6BWE17
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018
NEXT WEEK: The #Quarterfinals will kick off with @SashaBanksWWE & @FinnBalor vs. @WWEAsuka & @mikethemiz, exclusively on Facebook Watch! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/pFit4HfB9B
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018