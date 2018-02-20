WWE News: Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Up, Updated Numbers, Highlights From Show

– The live viewership for this week’s Mixed Match Challenge was up from last week. Wrestling Inc reports that this week’s episode peaked at 76,500 which was up 6% from last week’s 72,400. To this point, the show has a total of 937,200 total viewers which is up big from last week’s 789,400 total at the same point.

While last week’s episode was down, the VOD viewership has gone through the roof on the episode. As of this writing, last week’s episode is at 4.5 million views. That’s by far the highest viewership yet, nearly doubling the previous high of 2 million from two weeks ago.

Highlights from the match are below: