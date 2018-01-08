WWE News: The Miz & Asuka Paired For Mixed Match Challenge, Clip of Ric Flair & Roddy Piper From 1983

– WWE has announced that The Miz & Asuka have been paired for Mixed Match Challenge…

– Other teams include…

* Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

* Charlotte & Bobby Roode

* Lana & Rusev

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

– WWE has released the following clip from 1983, featuring a Ric Flair & Roddy Piper grappling match…

