WWE News: The Miz & Asuka Paired For Mixed Match Challenge, Clip of Ric Flair & Roddy Piper From 1983

January 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Asuka Miz MMC

– WWE has announced that The Miz & Asuka have been paired for Mixed Match Challenge

– Other teams include…

* Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman
* Charlotte & Bobby Roode
* Lana & Rusev
* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor
* Naomi & Jimmy Uso
* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

– WWE has released the following clip from 1983, featuring a Ric Flair & Roddy Piper grappling match…

