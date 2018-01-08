wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz & Asuka Paired For Mixed Match Challenge, Clip of Ric Flair & Roddy Piper From 1983
– WWE has announced that The Miz & Asuka have been paired for Mixed Match Challenge…
BREAKING: @mikethemiz just learned that his #WWEMMC partner will be none other than The #EmpressOfTomorrow, @WWEAsuka! https://t.co/pR2JCIndQ9
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2018
– Other teams include…
* Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman
* Charlotte & Bobby Roode
* Lana & Rusev
* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor
* Naomi & Jimmy Uso
* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews
– WWE has released the following clip from 1983, featuring a Ric Flair & Roddy Piper grappling match…