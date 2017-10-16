 

WWE News: Miz Comments on Anniversary of Debut, Promo For Asuka’s Raw Brand Debut, TLC Theme Song

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Miz posted to social media commenting it being eleven years since of his main roster debut. The Intercontinental Champion made his debut on the June 2nd, 2006 episode of Smackdown in Portland:

– “Legendary” by Welshly Arms has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday’s TLC.

– Here is the latest promo for Asuka’s Raw brand debut at WWE TLC against Emma:

