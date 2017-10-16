WWE News: Miz Comments on Anniversary of Debut, Promo For Asuka’s Raw Brand Debut, TLC Theme Song

– The Miz posted to social media commenting it being eleven years since of his main roster debut. The Intercontinental Champion made his debut on the June 2nd, 2006 episode of Smackdown in Portland:

History. A word thrown around a lot. Today is history. This spot is historic. 11 years ago I debuted in this exact spot in Portland, OR as host of Smackdown. 11 years later I am Intercontinental Champion and most #MustSee #WWE Superstar. Sunday I make history by dismantling The Shield and taking back MY yard. A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

– “Legendary” by Welshly Arms has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday’s TLC.

– Here is the latest promo for Asuka’s Raw brand debut at WWE TLC against Emma: