WWE News: Miz Comments on His Appearance at MLB All-Star Weekend, New Miz & Mrs. Teaser

Speech. Speech. Speech. I want to thank @mlb for having me. As a kid growing up in The Land playing baseball every summer it was an absolute honor to play on a Major League Baseball field. Another check off the bucket list. Thank you for making a childhood dream come true. Next year I plan to repeat my MVP performance when the All-Star game comes to my hometown of CLEVELAND. #Awesome

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:52am PDT