WWE News: Miz Comments on His Appearance at MLB All-Star Weekend, New Miz & Mrs. Teaser

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz and Maryse

– The Miz posted to Instagram to comment on his appearance during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend. You can see his post below:

– Here is a new preview for the upcoming Miz And Mrs. reality series, featuring The Miz & Maryse. It premieres on USA Network on July 24th:

