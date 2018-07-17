wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz Comments on His Appearance at MLB All-Star Weekend, New Miz & Mrs. Teaser
– The Miz posted to Instagram to comment on his appearance during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend. You can see his post below:
Speech. Speech. Speech. I want to thank @mlb for having me. As a kid growing up in The Land playing baseball every summer it was an absolute honor to play on a Major League Baseball field. Another check off the bucket list. Thank you for making a childhood dream come true. Next year I plan to repeat my MVP performance when the All-Star game comes to my hometown of CLEVELAND. #Awesome
– Here is a new preview for the upcoming Miz And Mrs. reality series, featuring The Miz & Maryse. It premieres on USA Network on July 24th:
In one week, the dream team is back in action.#MizAndMrs premieres July 24 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/DhjTYapLLI
— Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) July 17, 2018