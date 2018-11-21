WWE News: Miz Cuts Babyface Promo After Smackdown, Rhea Ripley Taunts Xia Brookside After NXT UK Win

– The Miz cut a babyface promo during the dark match segment after last night’s Smackdown. You can see the promo in the below video.

“My entire career in WWE, I don’t think I’ve ever had this amazing of a reaction,” Miz told the fans after they chanted for him (per WZ). “Four nights [of] WWE! Saturday, NXT TakeOver. Sunday, Survivor Series. Monday Night RAW. And the best for last, SmackDown Live! For every single superstar in NXT, RAW and SmackDown, we want to thank you Hollywood. We want to thank you Los Angeles because as much as I consider myself awesome, for the past four days you and the Staples Center have been awesome!”

– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to mock Xia Brookside after winning on this week’s episode of NXT UK:

You will NEVER be your dad… Quit https://t.co/ovYHSQOE4D — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 21, 2018