WWE News: The Miz Hypes His WrestleMania 34 Match, Tonight’s Smackdown Dark Matches, Matt Jackson Celebrates a Birthday

– The Miz posted the following after last night’s WWE Raw, hyping his WrestleMania 34 match with Rollins and Balor…

– The advertised dark matches for tonight’s Smackdown are AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, and Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky Lynch, vs. Natalya, Carmella, and Lana.

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks turns 33 years old today.