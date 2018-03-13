 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Hypes His WrestleMania 34 Match, Tonight’s Smackdown Dark Matches, Matt Jackson Celebrates a Birthday

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Miz WWE Raw 31218

– The Miz posted the following after last night’s WWE Raw, hyping his WrestleMania 34 match with Rollins and Balor…

– The advertised dark matches for tonight’s Smackdown are AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship, and Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky Lynch, vs. Natalya, Carmella, and Lana.

– Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks turns 33 years old today.

article topics :

Matt Jackson, Smackdown, The Miz, WrestleMania 34, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading