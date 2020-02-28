wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & John Morrison React to Title Win, Bayley Comments on Beating Naomi

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz and John Morrison

– The Miz and John Morrison appeared in a new video reacting to their Smackdown Tag Team Title win at Super ShowDown. You can see the video from backstage in Riyadh below:

– Similarly, the company posted the below video of Bayley discussing being the first person to win a Women’s Championship match in Saudi Arabia with her win over Naomi:

