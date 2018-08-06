Quantcast

 

WWE News: Miz to Make SummerSlam Announcement on Smackdown, Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura Hype US Title Match

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
miz wwe smackdown

– The Miz says that he will make an announcement for Summerslam on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Miz posted to his Twitter account to say he won’t compete for anything less than he is worth, and will make his own announcement for the PPV tomorrow night:

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy both took to Twitter to promote their match for Nakamura’s United States Championship at SummerSlam:

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, Summerslam, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

