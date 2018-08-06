WWE News: Miz to Make SummerSlam Announcement on Smackdown, Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura Hype US Title Match

– The Miz says that he will make an announcement for Summerslam on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Miz posted to his Twitter account to say he won’t compete for anything less than he is worth, and will make his own announcement for the PPV tomorrow night:

I know my worth, I've heard @WWEDanielBryan and "#SDLive Management's" offer … but I will NOT compete for anything less than I am worth. That said, I will make MY #SummerSlam announcement tomorrow. On my terms. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 6, 2018

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy both took to Twitter to promote their match for Nakamura’s United States Championship at SummerSlam:

I can give you a #KneeToFace. Whichever one enters the ring at #SummerSlam. https://t.co/aIFYobkGFL — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 6, 2018