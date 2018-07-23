Quantcast

 

WWE News: Miz & Maryse to Live-Tweet Miz & Mrs., Twelve Unexpected Sweet Chin Musics

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Miz and Maryse are set to live-tweet the premiere of Miz & Mrs. on Tuesday night. Miz announced the news on Monday. The reality show airs Tuesday night after Smackdown on USA Network.

– Here is a new video from WWE of twelve unexpected Shawn Michaels superkicks:

