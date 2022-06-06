wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz & Maryse Set for Wendy Williams, Cena’s Greatest Attitude Adjustments
June 6, 2022 | Posted by
– The Miz and Maryse are scheduled to be on The Wendy Williams Show this Wednesday.
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video features John Cena’s greatest Attitude Adjustments against the likes of The Great Khali, Batista and more.
