WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Bonus Scene, Xavier Woods Plays More Telltale Batman, Triple H vs. The Great Khali Match Video
August 7, 2019 | Posted by
– USA Network has released a new bonus scene clip for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.. You can check out the bonus season for episode 1.17, “Heel No More,” below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video for UpUpDownDown where he plays more of Batman: The Telltale Series. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new full match video featuring Triple H vs. The Great Khali from Summerslam 2008. You can check out the full match video below.
