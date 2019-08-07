wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Bonus Scene, Xavier Woods Plays More Telltale Batman, Triple H vs. The Great Khali Match Video

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– USA Network has released a new bonus scene clip for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.. You can check out the bonus season for episode 1.17, “Heel No More,” below.

– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video for UpUpDownDown where he plays more of Batman: The Telltale Series. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new full match video featuring Triple H vs. The Great Khali from Summerslam 2008. You can check out the full match video below.

