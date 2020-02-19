WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Episode 2.04 Preview Clip, Photo Shoot Note, Backstage Video Highlights

– USA Network released a new preview clip for tonight’s new episode of Miz & Mrs. You can check out the new clip below. In tonight’s episode Miz keeps insisting that he and Maryse are both pregnant, but Maryse may not feel the same way. Here’s an official synopsis for tonight’s show:

“Maryse teaches Mike how pregnancy feels; Mike tries to land a song on Ryan Cabrera’s new album.”

– A WWE Photo Shoot episode slated to debut on the WWE Network this week is no longer listed on the schedule for this Friday (h/t PWInsider). This week’s episode was slated to feature WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

– FOX Sports released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:









