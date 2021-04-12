WWE News: Miz & Mrs Returns To USA Network Tonight, Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon, Highlights of Wrestlemania Night Two

– The reality series Miz & Mrs returns to the USA Network tonight at 11 PM ET, after tonight’s episode of RAW.

Here’s a synopsis: Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Maryse hustes to launch her new skincare product.”

– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon following this weekend’s Wrestlemania.

– Here are video highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania night two: