wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Mrs Returns To USA Network Tonight, Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon, Highlights of Wrestlemania Night Two

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Miz and Mrs.

– The reality series Miz & Mrs returns to the USA Network tonight at 11 PM ET, after tonight’s episode of RAW.

Here’s a synopsis: Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Maryse hustes to launch her new skincare product.

– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon following this weekend’s Wrestlemania.

– Here are video highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania night two:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., Sasha Banks, WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading