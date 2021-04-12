wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz & Mrs Returns To USA Network Tonight, Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon, Highlights of Wrestlemania Night Two
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
– The reality series Miz & Mrs returns to the USA Network tonight at 11 PM ET, after tonight’s episode of RAW.
Here’s a synopsis: Mike discovers a secret man cave, while Maryse hustes to launch her new skincare product.”
– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks thanked Vince McMahon following this weekend’s Wrestlemania.
Thank you @VinceMcMahon #wrestlemania
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 12, 2021
– Here are video highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania night two:
