WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season 3 Set for June Debut, New Chamber & Viking Raiders Shirts, Kevin Owens Praises Chad Gable

February 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the previously announced third season of Miz & Mrs., starring WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, will debut in June 2022 on the USA Network.

– New arrivals at WWEShop.com include the Elimination Chamber 2022 t-shirt and a new Viking Raiders “Raid” t-shirt.

– Kevin Owens had high praise for Chad Gable on Twitter:

