WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season 3 Set for June Debut, New Chamber & Viking Raiders Shirts, Kevin Owens Praises Chad Gable
– PWInsider reports that the previously announced third season of Miz & Mrs., starring WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, will debut in June 2022 on the USA Network.
– New arrivals at WWEShop.com include the Elimination Chamber 2022 t-shirt and a new Viking Raiders “Raid” t-shirt.
– Kevin Owens had high praise for Chad Gable on Twitter:
Chad Gable is fantastic.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 1, 2022