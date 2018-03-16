WWE News: Miz Posts Boxing Training Video, Video of Rare Undertaker Match Online

– The Miz has posted a video from his boxing training session this week. You can see the video from Miz, who is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor, below:

– WWE posted a rare Undertaker Casket match online. The match pits Taker against Vader and took place on March 16th, 1997 in Madison Square Garden. It aired on the MSG Network, with Jim Cornette and Jim Ross calling the action: