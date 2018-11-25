WWE News: Miz Predicts Super Bowl Win For the Browns, Poll on Mandy Rose/Sonya Deville Tension

– The Miz has faith in his NFL home team, the Cleveland Browns. The WWE star took to Instagram to make a big prediction, stating that after beating the Bengals on Sunday, they would go on to win the division and become Super Bowl champions. You can see his post below.

The prediction is a bold one, to say the least; the Browns are currently at the bottom of the AFC North division with a 4-6-1 record. The #1 team in the division is the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7-3-1.

– WWE.com’s latest poll asks fans whether the miscommunication between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in their match against Asuka and Naomi on Smackdown was intentional or coincidental. As of this writing, the results are:

Intentional. The tension is rising between these two: 61%

Coincidental. Sonya Deville pushed Mandy Rose out of the way, and unfortunately fell into an Asuka Lock: 39%