WWE News: The Miz Says He Was Right All Along About Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks Spoofs Shane McMahon‘s World Cup Win

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Miz took to Instagram to comment on Daniel Bryan’s heel turn on Smackdown this week, saying he was “right all along.” You can see the post below from Miz, who says Brian showed his true colors to the world on Smackdown:

– Sasha Banks also took to Instagram PhotoShopping herself onto Shane McMahon‘s body from a pic following his WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel:

I’ll just be over here 👉🏽🆘🆗

