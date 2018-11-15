wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Says He Was Right All Along About Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks Spoofs Shane McMahon‘s World Cup Win
November 15, 2018 | Posted by
– The Miz took to Instagram to comment on Daniel Bryan’s heel turn on Smackdown this week, saying he was “right all along.” You can see the post below from Miz, who says Brian showed his true colors to the world on Smackdown:
View this post on Instagram
I told you how Daniel Bryan really was but you chose to ignore me. I told who the real Daniel Bryan was but you chose to boo me. And now, after manipulating his way into title match after title match after title match, the true colors of Daniel Bryan are finally on display for the world to see. Was I right all along? 👆🏻YES!👆🏻
– Sasha Banks also took to Instagram PhotoShopping herself onto Shane McMahon‘s body from a pic following his WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel: