WWE News: The Miz Shares Video From USO Tour, Titus O’Neil Shares Video From Charity Event, and Nia Jax Shares a Holiday Memory

– The Miz shared a video from his trip on the USO tour that he and Alicia Fox are currently on. You can check out that video he posted on Twitter below.

Day 2 of the #USOTour2017 in #Aldafra Every time I visit our military It’s an eye opener at the life they lead while deployed. I couldn’t imagine not being able to see my wife for 6 months or first child being born. They sacrifice so much to protect our freedom. THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/T7Z402G4E8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 24, 2017

– Titus O’Neil shared a video and tweet on his Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida. As previously reported, Batista and Cesaro were also in attendance at the event.

I’ve gotta thank my fraternity brother @Uborafilms for capturing the day at our @joyofgiving_TB event. Over 10000 Gifts, 17,000 meals and over 22000 in attendance throughout the day!! I’d say it was a huge Success ❤️https://t.co/arM37XINLf — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 24, 2017

– Nia Jax and Titus O’Neil also shared the following holiday memories and messages on Twitter this weekend.

When I told a few people that I wanted to Give 10,000 kids Gifts&Bless Families from all over TAMPA Bay Area with Love,Hope &Diginity at A FOOTBALL STADIUM @RJStadium they thought i was CRAZY!!! Yes I’m crazy enough to believe that I could do it and WE DID IT!! #TitusWorldwide pic.twitter.com/82QdlwozKL — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 24, 2017