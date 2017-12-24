 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Miz Shares Video From USO Tour, Titus O’Neil Shares Video From Charity Event, and Nia Jax Shares a Holiday Memory

December 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Miz WWE Raw 10.16.17

– The Miz shared a video from his trip on the USO tour that he and Alicia Fox are currently on. You can check out that video he posted on Twitter below.

– Titus O’Neil shared a video and tweet on his Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida. As previously reported, Batista and Cesaro were also in attendance at the event.

– Nia Jax and Titus O’Neil also shared the following holiday memories and messages on Twitter this weekend.

article topics :

Miz, Nia Jax, Titus O'Neil, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading