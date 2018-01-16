WWE News: Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location Set For 25th Anniversary Raw, Mixed Match Challenge Promo

– The location for The Miz vs. Roman Reigns on next week’s 25th anniversary episode of Raw is set. The match will be in Barclays Center, it was announced, which is one of the two locations the episode will air from. The second location is the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom, where Raw began.

Here is a promo for the first week of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge, which will feature Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. The show premieres tomorrow at 7 PM ET on Facebook Watch.