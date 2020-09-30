WWE News: Mock Draft With RJ City & Wade Barrett Set for The Bump Next Week, More Broken Skull Sessions Available on Free Version of Network, Superstars Predict NBA Finals

– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, a mock WWE draft was announced for next week’s episodes with RJ City, Wade Barrett, and actor and comedian Ken Jeong and special guests. You can see the announcement below.

– The free version of the WWE Network now has The Undertaker and Goldberg episodes of The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin available.

– In a new WWE Pop Question video, Superstars share their predictions for the NBA Finals winners between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. That video is available below: