WWE News: Mock Draft With RJ City & Wade Barrett Set for The Bump Next Week, More Broken Skull Sessions Available on Free Version of Network, Superstars Predict NBA Finals
September 30, 2020
– During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, a mock WWE draft was announced for next week’s episodes with RJ City, Wade Barrett, and actor and comedian Ken Jeong and special guests. You can see the announcement below.
GOOD NEWS on #WWETheBump next week!
The newest voice of #WWENXT…#WadeBarrett!@kenjeong!@RJCity1! pic.twitter.com/2RBOAvImGC
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 30, 2020
– The free version of the WWE Network now has The Undertaker and Goldberg episodes of The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin available.
– In a new WWE Pop Question video, Superstars share their predictions for the NBA Finals winners between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. That video is available below:
