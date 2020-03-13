WWE News: Mojo Rawley and Xavier Woods Comment On Coronavirus, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown At WWE PC, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WWE is suffering the effects of the Coronavirus, even if no one on the roster has been revealed to have it yet. Several live events have been cancelled and tonight’s episode of Smackdown was moved from Detroit to the WWE Performance Center. Mojo Rawley and Xavier Woods commented on the situation on Twitter.

Mojo wrote: “No Live Audience. Can’t wait to see this. This will be different.”

Woods added: “So like is mania happening? Matter fact, is smackdown happening tomorrow? Y’all usually know before me…”

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Shotzi Blackheart (27) and Matt Jackson (35).

– Speaking of Smackdown, tonight’s episode on FOX will include the returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige. Paige has vowed to confront Bayley on the program, while Cena will address his Wrestlemania match with The Fiend Bray Wyatt.