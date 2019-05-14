wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Debuts New In-Ring Look on Raw, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles Video Package

May 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley

– Mojo Rawley showed off his new look in his first match on Raw in a while. You can see video below of Rawley’s win over Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode:

– WWE shared the following video package spotlighting the AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins feud ahead of their match at Money in the Bank this weekend:

