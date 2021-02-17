wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Interviews UNICEF Kid Power Teacher on WM 37 Sweepstakes, Ever-Rise on Their Humble Beginnings, Full Orton vs. Mysterio Match
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley interviewed teacher JJ Montoya about UNICEF Kid Power and how to get involved for the Road to WrestleMania 37 Sweepstakes. That video is available here:
– Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker) recently spoke to NXT’s McKenzie Mitchell. You can view that video below:
– WWE released a full match video featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton from No Way Out 2006:
