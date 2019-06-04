wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Mocks WWE Universe During Raw Break, Shane & McIntyre React to Roman Reigns Attack
– WWE posted video of Mojo Rawley keeping the crowd hot during a Raw commercial break. You can see the video below of Rawley insulting the Austin, Texas crowd and talking about how he’ll be part of the 50-man battle royal at Super Showdown:
EXCLUSIVE: @MojoRawleyWWE plans on giving the ENTIRE @WWEUniverse a reality check when he competes in this Friday's 50-Man #BattleRoyal at #WWESSD! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Bd4j77A1zT
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019
– The company also posted video of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrating their attack on Roman Reigns on Raw. The two attacked Reigns after his match alongside the Usos against McIntyre and the Revival. Shane says that Roman is “running scared” and implied Reigns may not even show up at Super ShowDown for their match:
EXCLUSIVE: @ShaneMcMahon & @DMcIntyreWWE are very happy with their "clear" message they sent to @WWERomanReigns on #RAW. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/zjrtMzdM4I
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019
