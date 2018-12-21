Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Plans to Take His Opportunity, Stock Down

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley WWE Main Event

– Mojo Rawley is done waiting for opportunities to come to him, and plans to get proactive. Rawley took to his Twitter account to post the following:

– WWE’s stock closed at $69.73 on Friday. That price is down $3.83 (5.21%) from the previous closing price on a day that the market as a whole was down 1.81%

