WWE News: Mojo Rawley Is Ready For Bobby Roode, Video of Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander

– Mojo Rawley said he’s ready for Bobby Roode in a Smackdown Fallout video. Rawley faces Roode in the US Title tournament semifinals and told Dasha Fuentes that he’s sick and tired of people saying Roode is glorious just to be saying it. Rawley says he acts when he says he’s going to do something, because that’s how he is. You can see the video below:

– Here is video of Tony Nese’s match with Credic Alexander on 205 Live. Nese was trying to get back into the Zo Train and had promised to make a statement, but ended up losing to Alexander. Alexander hit Enzo with the Lumbar Check after the match: