WWE News: Mojo Rawley Refuses to Wrestle in Little Rock, Stat on The O.C. Tag Title Win, More Raw Video Highlights
– Mojo Rawley appeared on Raw last night during the commercial break and cut a promo to educate the WWE Universe about being a Triple Threat and the true meaning of “M.B.A.” Rawley said he thought about having a match in Little Rock, Arkansas, but ultimately decided against it. You can check out a video of his promo below.
– As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Raw tag team titles last night after beating The Usos and The Revival in a tag team Triple Threat match. Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account, Only 16 WWE Superstars have won the tag titles in a standard 2-on-2 match and a Triple Threat match. Gallows and Anderson became the newest members on the last with their win on Raw.
Only 16 Superstars in @WWE history have won #TagTeamTitles in both a standard 2-on-2 match AND a #TripleThreat Match. The newest members of the list are the new #RAW Tag Team Champions, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE, #TheOC.
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) July 30, 2019
– Here are some more video highlights and backstage interviews for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw:
