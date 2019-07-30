WWE News: Mojo Rawley Refuses to Wrestle in Little Rock, Stat on The O.C. Tag Title Win, More Raw Video Highlights

– Mojo Rawley appeared on Raw last night during the commercial break and cut a promo to educate the WWE Universe about being a Triple Threat and the true meaning of “M.B.A.” Rawley said he thought about having a match in Little Rock, Arkansas, but ultimately decided against it. You can check out a video of his promo below.

– As previously reported, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Raw tag team titles last night after beating The Usos and The Revival in a tag team Triple Threat match. Per the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account, Only 16 WWE Superstars have won the tag titles in a standard 2-on-2 match and a Triple Threat match. Gallows and Anderson became the newest members on the last with their win on Raw.

