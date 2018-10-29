WWE News: Mojo Rawley Says He’s Staying Hype, WWE Now Recaps Evolution

– Mojo Rawley spoke with Complex for a new interview and discussed how he’s keeping his enthusiasm for his spot in WWE. Rawley told the outlet that he is excited by his opportunity in the company due to the stakes of it all.

“I don’t have a choice but to stay hype,” he said. “I know what’s on the line. I’ve been cut, I’ve been injured. I know what’s waiting on the other side of the line if I don’t step up to the plate. Having this global platform the WWE presents me with every single week, how do you not stay hype about that?”

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which recaps last night’s Evolution PPV: