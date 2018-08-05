WWE News: Mojo Rawley Trolls Bobby Roode, Daniel Bryan Thanks WWE Fans at Albany Show

– Mojo Rawley has been trolling Bobby Roode all weekend ahead of their match on this week’s Raw. You can see Rawley’s posts below, mocking Roode’s “glorious” catchphrase:

I just went to the gym. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just took a shower. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just ate food. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just drove an automobile. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018

I just had a match. I won. Again. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

I just tied my shoe laces. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

I just used the bathroom. It was glorious. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

It’s 2:44PM here right now. Isn’t that just so glorious? — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018

– WWE posted the following pic of Daniel Bryan thanking fans at Sunday night’s live event in Albany, Georgia: