WWE News: Mojo Rawley Trolls Bobby Roode, Daniel Bryan Thanks WWE Fans at Albany Show
– Mojo Rawley has been trolling Bobby Roode all weekend ahead of their match on this week’s Raw. You can see Rawley’s posts below, mocking Roode’s “glorious” catchphrase:
I just went to the gym. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018
I just took a shower. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018
I just ate food. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018
I just drove an automobile. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 4, 2018
I just had a match. I won. Again. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018
I just tied my shoe laces. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018
I just used the bathroom. It was glorious.
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018
It’s 2:44PM here right now. Isn’t that just so glorious?
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 5, 2018
– WWE posted the following pic of Daniel Bryan thanking fans at Sunday night’s live event in Albany, Georgia: