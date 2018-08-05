Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Trolls Bobby Roode, Daniel Bryan Thanks WWE Fans at Albany Show

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley

– Mojo Rawley has been trolling Bobby Roode all weekend ahead of their match on this week’s Raw. You can see Rawley’s posts below, mocking Roode’s “glorious” catchphrase:

– WWE posted the following pic of Daniel Bryan thanking fans at Sunday night’s live event in Albany, Georgia:

@bryanldanielson thanks the #WWE Universe in #WWEAlbanyGA! #SDLive #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Daniel Bryan, Mojo Rawley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading