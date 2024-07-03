wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Replica Title Available, Chelsea Green Crashes Episode 3 of The OK Show, Top 10 Raw Moments
– A special Money in the Bank-themed replica title is now available at WWE Shop. The replica title is available for $599.99, and it can be pre-ordered HERE.
– Chelsea Green crashed Episode 3 of The OK Show this week. Kevin Owens, Chelsea Green, and Cathy Kelley talked everything Canada, including the status of Canadian goose, poutine, ice hockey trauma, and more. You can check out the episode below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments for this week:
