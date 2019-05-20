wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Sells Out Arena, WWE Playlist Looks at Kane’s History With May 19th
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
WWE announced during Money in the Bank that the show sold out the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. No number was announced; for perspective, the arena has a capacity of 16,294 for basketball and 16,606 for center-stage concerts.
– WWE’s latest episode of WWE Playlist examines at Kane’s infamous history with May 19th:
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened
- Backstage Update on How WWE Internally Classified Injury for Alexa Bliss, Bliss Rumored to Have Vomited After Taking Bad Bump
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle