WWE News: Money in the Bank Sells Out Arena, WWE Playlist Looks at Kane’s History With May 19th

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley Money in the Bank

WWE announced during Money in the Bank that the show sold out the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. No number was announced; for perspective, the arena has a capacity of 16,294 for basketball and 16,606 for center-stage concerts.

– WWE’s latest episode of WWE Playlist examines at Kane’s infamous history with May 19th:

