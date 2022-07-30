wrestling / News
WWE News: Montez Ford & Bianca Belair on How They Got Together, After the Bell Predicts SummerSlam, Sheamus Comments on Loss to Drew McIntyre
– ETOnline.com recently spoke to WWE Superstars and real-life married couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford about how they met and got together.
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford share their meet-cute story. 😍https://t.co/3cUNYvmtXm
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 30, 2022
– Corey Graves and Vic Joseph shared their predictions on WWE SummerSlam 2022 on After the Bell this week:
– While Drew McIntyre beat Sheamus on last night’s SmackDown to earn a title shot at Clash at the Castle, it appears there are no hard feelings with Sheamus. He posted the following after the loss:
Our boy done good. Maith An Fear @DMcIntyreWWE 🏴⚔️🇮🇪#DonnybrookMatch #followthat pic.twitter.com/1knsUhukvD
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 30, 2022
