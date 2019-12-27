WWE News: Montez Ford Comments On MSG Debut, Behind-the-Scenes Look At Austin Theory, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a post on Twitter, Montez Ford of the Street Profits commented on the team making their debut at Madison Square Garden.

He wrote: “Tonight we performed on the sacred grounds where many historic acts & legends have showcased their talents. MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Tonight we were alive & well, & able to do the same. God is so MERCIFUL. MAMA WE MADE IT. #StreetProfits #WWEMSG”

– WWE has released a new video going behind-the-scenes of Austin Theory’s NXT debut.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Cesaro (39), Zelina Vega (29), Bill Goldberg (54), Bill ‘Demolition Ax’ Eadie (72), Andy Leavine (32) and Bart Gunn (56). Today would have been the 49th birthday of Chyna and the 52nd birthday of Jerry ‘The Wall’ Tuite.