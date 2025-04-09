wrestling / News
WWE News: More Brand Deals Expected Soon, Note On Cody Rhodes’ Wheatley Deal
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE has been announcing a number of brand partnerships as of late, and more are reportedly on the way. As reported earlier today, WWE announced a sponsorship deal with Minute Maid, as well as a deal with Getty Images among others. Fightful Select reports that more brand deals are expected to be announced over the next couple of weeks.
– In other sponsorship news, the outlet reports that WWE and Cody Rhodes have already shot some material for Rhodes’ partnership with Wheatley Vodka. Rhodes signed a multi-year extension of his deal with the vodka brand this week.
